BSF recovers drone, 500 gm of drug from border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered a drone and a packet of a drug weighing 500 grams wrapped with a yellow adhesive tape from a farm near Nesta village on the Indo-Pak border today.

On Thursday morning, the BSF received a tip-off about cross-border supply of heroin. The BSF personnel checked an area ahead of the border fence and observed a suspicious object in a field near Nesta village of Amritsar district.

Around 11:50 am, the BSF troops recovered a drone along with a packet of narcotics item suspected to be heroin wrapped with a yellow adhesive tape and a hook made of rope attached with the packet from a field ahead of the border fence. The recovered drone is a China-made Quadcopter DJI Mavic 3 classic model. The gross weight of the drug is approximately 500 grams.

