BSF recovers drone from border village

  Amritsar
Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Following intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) confiscated a drone from Mode village in the border area here today. In a statement , BSF authorities said based on inputs regarding a drone in Mode village, the troops reached the designated place, started a search operation and recovered the drone. It was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

