BSF seizes 2 drones, narcotics from Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Amritsar, June 3

The BSF has seized two drones and narcotics from the border areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts today.

During a search around 9.40 am, the BSF troops found a drone from an area ahead of the border fence adjacent to Attari village. The seized drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

In another incident, during patrolling on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar district, the BSF troops seized 440gm of suspected heroin in a partially burnt condition. The narcotics were wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape.

Similarly in Tarn Taran, the BSF seized a packet of heroin after a local villager informed the troops about the presence of a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin. During the search, troops found a drone and a packet containing 537 gm of suspected heroin near the zero line on the outskirts of Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran district.

The narcotics were wrapped in a packet with yellow adhesive tape.

