BSF seizes 2 drones, narcotics from Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Amritsar, June 3
The BSF has seized two drones and narcotics from the border areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts today.
During a search around 9.40 am, the BSF troops found a drone from an area ahead of the border fence adjacent to Attari village. The seized drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.
In another incident, during patrolling on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar district, the BSF troops seized 440gm of suspected heroin in a partially burnt condition. The narcotics were wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape.
Similarly in Tarn Taran, the BSF seized a packet of heroin after a local villager informed the troops about the presence of a drone carrying a packet of suspected heroin. During the search, troops found a drone and a packet containing 537 gm of suspected heroin near the zero line on the outskirts of Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran district.
The narcotics were wrapped in a packet with yellow adhesive tape.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi
PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...
‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data
Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...