BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, April 16

In the second incident on same day, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 3 kgs of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Saturday evening.

"On April 15, at about 8.20 pm, hours, troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said. “As per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it,” he added.

Troops deployed in the depth area also heard the sound of a drone and something being dropped in the wheat fields on the outskirts of the village.

During initial search of the area, BSF troops found a big bag containing the packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin weighing about 3 kgs, from the fields.

An iron ring with hook and four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment, the officer added.

Yesterday, the BSF had seized a similar bag containing about 3 kgs narcotics near Bachiwind village in Amritsar district that had also been dropped by a drone.

