BSF seizes 400 gm heroin at Rorawala Kalan village

Amritsar, May 24

In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized a packet of contraband containing 400 grams of heroin from the fields at Rorawala Kalan village.

According to officials of the BSF, the packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. A deep ring was also found attached with the packet, BSF officials said. A case would be registered at the Gharinda police station in this connection after handing over the contraband to the rural police, they said.

