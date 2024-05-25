BSF seizes 400 gm heroin at Rorawala Kalan village

Amritsar, May 24
In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized a packet of contraband containing 400 grams of heroin from the fields at Rorawala Kalan village.
According to officials of the BSF, the packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. A deep ring was also found attached with the packet, BSF officials said. A case would be registered at the Gharinda police station in this connection after handing over the contraband to the rural police, they said.
