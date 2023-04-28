BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Chandigarh, April 28
The Border Security Force has seized 8 kg of narcotics suspected to have been dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Friday.
“Based on specific information, BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of Kakkar Village in Amritsar district in the morning hours after sunrise on April 28,” a BSF officer said.
During search, troops found five packets of narcotic substance, weighing about 8 kg packed together as a single consignment, from the fields, he added.
The consignment appears to have been dropped by a rogue drone, as a ring and eight luminous strips were found attached with it.
On Thursday, the BSF had seized over 2 kg of heroin and opium after shooting down a drone in the same sector.
