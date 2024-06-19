BSF seizes drone, 550gm heroin from border village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

The Border Security Force in a joint operation with Punjab Police confiscated a drone and recovered 550gm heroin from the Roranwala border village here on late Monday evening.

In his statement here, the BSF spokesman stated that at around 8.30 pm on Monday, the BSF got a tip-off regarding the presence of a drone in the Roranwala area. The information was shared with Punjab Police and a joint search operation was launched in the area. During the operation, they successfully recovered a drone along with a packet of the contraband. On weighing, the wrapped material was found to be 550 gm. A metal ring and a small torch were also tied with the drone.

“It was a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic drone,” said BSF authorities. The contraband was handed over to Punjab Police that have registered a case against unidentified drug peddlers. Meanwhile, the Ranjit Avenue police have arrested three persons and recovered 295 gm of heroin from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Singh Mithu of Faizpura, Raja of Karampura and Ravi, alias Ninja, of Navi Abadi, informed Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa during a press conference here on Tuesday.

While Sandeep was held with 110-gm heroin, the police recovered 85-gm and 100-gm contraband from Raja and Ravi, respectively. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them. The ACP said their backward and forward links were being looked into to expose the entire nexus. The Gate Hakima police nabbed Surinder Singh, alias Jinda, a junk dealer, of Khazana Gate and seized 42-gm heroin from his possession.

