BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The BSF troops seized a drone in Amritsar sector on Wednesday. The drone had apparently come from the border area.

According to the information, the alert BSF jawans deployed at the border heard the sound of a suspicious flying object coming from Pakistan towards the Indian territory and opened fire on it.

After searching the fields near Havelian village, the jawans found a white quadcopter (drone).

A BSF official said only a quadcopter (DJI Phantom 4) has been recovered.

Meanwhile, reports also surfaced from the Ferozepur sector that the BSF has recovered two plastic bags containing nine packets of contraband (weighing approximately 9 kg) on Wednesday.

Two days ago, a Pakistani drone, near Thathi Jaimal Singh border outpost in Ferozepur sector, was shot down and heroin weighing 4.2 kg was recovered from it.