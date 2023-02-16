BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 15
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a rusted old hand grenade from near the Indo-Pak border during a patrolling at Burj village near the Fatehpur border outpost here yesterday.
Along with the 36 HE hand grenade, the BSF also recovered 14 rounds of 9 mm caliber (KF-65) and one H303 (KF-68) bullet. The items were handed over to the Punjab Police for further probe.
The Gharinda police have registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.
Inspector Vijay Kumar, officiating company commander of the 183 Battalion, told the police that SI Suresh Kumar, along with BSF jawans, was patrolling at Burj border village. They found the hand grenade and the bullets concealed under the soil near the Dhussi bandh (Katcha embankment).
Investigating Officer ASI Lakhwinder Singh said the hand grenade and the bullets were old and rusted. They were apparently concealed decades ago during the militancy period in Punjab. However, investigations were underway. Following Vijay Kumar’s statement, the police have registered a case.
Concealed decades ago, says Cop
