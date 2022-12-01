BSF to celebrate Raising Day at GNDU

Tribune News Service

GS Paul



Amritsar, November 30

Drones coming in from across the India-Pakistan Border has been a challenge, yet the Border Security Force (BSF) has given an effective response in neutralising them.

This was stated by P V Rama Sastry, Additional Director General (Western Command), Chandigarh, while disclosing that BSF’s 58 th Raising Day Parade has been scheduled at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar on December 4.

As a precursor to the forthcoming event, an official display and a video teaser was also released in the presence of Asif Jalal, Inspector General, BSF Punjab Frontier and other officials at BSF’s Officers’ Institute, Sector Headquarter, Khasa, in Amritsar.

The event would be graced by the presence of Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as the chief guest. The occasion is open for public, but the government approved identification card (ID) would be mandatory to gain entry.

Apprising about the history and significance of BSF, India’s first line of defence, in the service to the nation, PV Rama Sastry said that the anti-drone mechanism of man and equipment have been yielding impressive results.

He said in the past one month, six drones were brought down and just the day before yesterday two attempts of penetration through drones were successfully foiled.

“It’s a combination of our meticulous analysis, identification of vulnerability, vigilant man power and modern equipment that resulted in giving us success in curbing the illegal drone penetration with contraband. This year, 232 drones were spotted, out of which the BSF has gained success in thwarting at least 193. On many occasions, the drones flew back looking at our prompt response. In post operations, together with the Punjab police, various gangs who were into smuggling of narcotics or arms were neutralised. So, the success rate was quite high. We are making it more effective ahead to counter the drone issue”, he said.

He said it was for the first time that the occasion was being held in Punjab and second time outside New Delhi. The occasion would showcase the services rendered by the BSF, the technological advancement, professional excellence and the discipline of the force.

The parade will comprise of 12 foot contingents including Mahila prahari contingent, the famed Camel contingent, Camel Band and the special appearance by BSF Bagpipers. Besides this, tableaux of BSF Water Wing, Air Wing, Central Workshop and Stores (CENWOSTO), BSF Institute of Advance Adventure Training (BIAAT), Information & Communication Technology (ICT) and Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) will be displayed during the parade.

Other shows would be Gajraj and Chetak Drill by Central School of Motor Training (CSMT) BSF team that involves dismantling, obstacle crossing and assembly of motor vehicles, besides the daredevil motorcycle show by BSF Seema Bhawani women and men’s team and the dog show.