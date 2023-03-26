BSF troops seize 810-gm heroin

Amritsar: BSF troops seized a kettle filled with heroin from agricultural fields in Bharopal border village area here on Saturday morning. BSF authorities said on dissecting the tea container, it found 810-gm heroin. The contraband was hidden in a special cavity created in the kettle, said BSF officers. TNS
Two held with 65-gm heroin
Amritsar: The Chheharta on Friday police arrested two persons, Arshdeep Singh and Kulbir Singh of Ranike border village, with 65-gm heroin. The police also impounded their bike. SHO Gurwinder Singh said the duo were arrested near the Khaparkheri village turn where the police had put up a naka and were checking vehicles. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.TNS
Police arrest 2 vehicle lifters
Amritsar: The Division B police on Friday arrested two persons and seized three motorcycles and a scooter from their possession. They were identified as Satnam Singh of Balachak village in Tarn Taran and Gurlal Singh of Varpal here. They had stolen the vehicles from different parts of the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Despite India's request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims
1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019
How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream
An immigration consultant who facilitated fake admission let...