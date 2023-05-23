BSNL sets up 4G network

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

For the consumers of Amritsar, Ferozepur and Pathankot, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a major public sector telecom company, has set up a fully indigenous fourth generation (4G) mobile network.

The 4G network is currently being tested by BSNL. The rollout of the mobile network was reviewed by Secretary (Telecom) K Rajaraman, Consumer Mobility Director Sandeep Govil and the BSNL board last week in the holy city. The 4G network will be offered for commercial use shortly. As part of the first phase, BSNL is setting up 200 4G sites.