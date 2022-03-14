Budding bizmen exchange ideas at Entrepreneurs’ Cafe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

Amritsar Founders, a group of local start-ups, on Sunday organised an event Entrepreneurs’ Café for young budding entrepreneurs to celebrate the success of all ventures that have triumphed in their respective fields.

The local entrepreneurs said the event provided an opportunity for participants to connect with the best and brightest minds to explore how to fuel their business growth.

Vivek Atrey, a former IAS officer and motivational speaker, Atul Mehra, founder and CEO sociotrade in Credit platform for Banks and merchants and Abhinav Thukral, software developer-turned-entrepreneur delivered lectures on ‘Creativity is the Elixir of life, A practical approach to raise your first funding, and Digital transformation’, respectively.

Amritsar Founders’ president Mandeep Kaur Tangra said the aim was to increase business through a structured, positive and professional referral marketing programme that enables to develop long-term meaningful relationships with quality business professionals.

Group Director Gaganpreet Singh said networking was more about farming than about hunting. “It is about developing relationships that result in referrals for each other,” he said.