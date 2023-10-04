Budding doctors don white coat at ceremony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Sri Guru Ram Das (SGRD) University of Health Sciences organised a White Coat Ceremony to welcome the new batch of MBBS students wherein students were allowed to wear the doctor’s coat. The university officials stated that these 150 students have completed their three-week foundation course which was introduced by the National Medical Commission (NMC) as part of the new MBBS competency-based curriculum.

The students were also administered the traditional Hippocratic Oath pledging allegiance to the medical profession, their companions and seniors and their duty towards patients by Dr Anupama Mahajan, Director-cum-Principal.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, SGPC, presided over the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr AP Singh, dean, said the new entrants into medical profession need to follow professional ethics while serving humanity. He also encouraged the students to learn collaboratively and help each other as much as possible.

He said the habits acquired at this stage of training get reflected during later periods, when students start treating patients. Dr Singh added that today the university had also started an ambulance with the special facilities (transport ventilator, transport ventilator, oxygen and infusion pump) for newborn babies. The objective to start this ambulance is to provide the world-level medical facilities to the children born with health complications in remote areas and to provide easy access to the hospital for treatment.

#MBBS