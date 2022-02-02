Budget evokes mixed response from people

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 1

The Union Budget tabled in Parliament on Tuesday evoked mixed response from people from different walks of life.

Dr SS Chhina, senior fellow at the Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi, said: “Only Rs 6,000 crore was kept for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which would not help eradicate widespread unemployment in the country. The Budget is pro-corporate, which does not promote employment. Considering that over 90 million people are unemployed, the objective of creating eight million jobs is too small.”

Introduction of digital currency The introduction of digital currency by the RBI is an effective step to counter huge parallel unregulated, burgeoning crypto market in the Indian economy. Anil Vinayak, a retired bank employee

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM), an umbrella organisation of diverse industries, flayed the Budget for offering no relief to manufacturing industries under the MSME sector in spite of the fact that they suffered financially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PPBM president Piara Lal Seth said they were disappointed to find no relief in income tax slabs in the Budget. Income tax slabs were also not changed and no provision was made for pension according to income tax payment for citizens who are above 60 years of age. The strategy to invest in future schemes like sunrise opportunity was made but time would decide how effective it would be on the ground.

Financial expert Satish Kumar Bansal, a chartered accountant, said, “The Budget focused on introducing “corrective steps” to already prevailing income tax sections and laws that aim at plugging most of the existing loopholes. The Budget has put to rest most of the disputed issues that have been a bone of contention between the assessees and the department for a long time. The Budget also points towards legalisation and acceptance of virtual digital assets like crypto currency and issuance of digital rupee by the RBI.”

Anil Vinayak, a retired bank employee, said the introduction of digital currency by the RBI was an effective step to counter huge parallel unregulated, burgeoning crypto market in the Indian economy. Besides, national mental health helpline launch under NIMHANS was a good move, especially for Covid-induced mental issues, faced by a large section of people which had been unattended so far.

MK Sharma, a self-employed person, said it was a prudent Budget with vision. “Despite the Assembly election in five states, the government has tried to accelerate the pace of economy with big investments along with the introduction of digital currency. Undoubtedly, the direct benefits for the common man are invisible in the Budget, but huge investments in infrastructure and agricultural concessions will generate employment opportunities.”

Push towards e-learning, agri-education hailed

Creating digital university, push towards agri-education and technology-driven school education were major highlights for education sector in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While the government's push towards making e-learning content accessible in regional languages have got thumbs up from education experts in the city, they do believe any of these measures will take longer time than expected to see the light of day. Here’s what city educators had to say on Union Budget-2022 takeaways for education sector...

‘Boost for agro-economy’

The decision to focus on agriculture-based courses and learning will definitely boost the agro-economy in years to come. In an agrarian state like Punjab, agri-education must be strengthened if we are going to create new markets and job avenues. To complement that, the government has also attempted to push the MSME sector. Also, the push to skill training and reskilling through ITIs and other platforms is also commendable. It might take time to implement though. Dr Mehal Singh, Principal, Khalsa college

‘An attempt to bridge the digital divide’

The Union Budget had several hits for digital education in India. If we have to compete with the best in the world, we have to adopt new, technology-driven education ecosystem that is conducive for all. Creating digital university is a step in that direction. Also, by providing e-learning content through various government schemes in regional languages, an attempt to bridge the digital divide has been made. Overall, there are many positives for higher education in the Budget. Dr VK Banga, principal, Amritsar college of engineering and technology

‘Push towards digital education need of hour’

In terms of school education, the expansion of 'One Class One TV Channel' programme will prove helpful to students from rural and semi-urban centres, where internet connectivity issues are there. Also, the push towards digital education is need of the hour, but technology-driven school education must be accompanied with regular method of education, which means that spending on upgrading school infrastructure is also required. Deepika Dean, headmistress, government middle school, Abdal

‘Issue of unemployment not addressed’

Only Rs. 6,000 crore for the MSME will not help in eradicating the large-scale unemployment in the country. Despite its many announcements, the permission to create 8 million jobs is too small, when more than 90 million people are facing unemployment. The Budget could not address the issue of unemployment, a possibility that looms on our student population. Dr SS Chinna, senior fellow, Institute of social sciences and senior educator