'Budget to boost farmers' income'

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 6

National spokesperson of the BJP Syed Zafar Islam said the Union Budget aimed at developing digital intellect among children and youth and boost the income of farmers.

Addressing media persons here today, he said the need of the hour was to connect these three sections with advanced technology. Terming it as an inclusive Budget, he said a national digital library will be developed at the district level to benefit children and youth.

Push for farming The Central Government will divert one crore farmers towards organic farming and encourage them to produce coarse grains, he added

For the upliftment of industry, a provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made for energy transition investment

A grant of Rs 19,700 crore has been kept for National Green Hydrogen Mission, he stated

He said the government wanted farmers to go for organic farming and produce coarse grains. The Central Government also plans to open ‘Unity Mall’ and link it with online portals for marketing organic products. A provision has been made in the Budget for this scheme by way of interest-free loans.

At present, the country ranks first in the world in the production of coarse cereals and second in its exports and the goal is to make India the number one exporter of coarse grains. The Central Government will divert one crore farmers towards organic farming and encourage them to produce coarse grains, he added.

For the uplift of industry, a provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made for energy transition investment. A grant of Rs 19,700 crore has been kept for National Green Hydrogen Mission, he informed.