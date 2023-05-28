Build, sustain entrepreneurial ecosystem, says Dutch expert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (Infinity), an incubation centre of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) developed under component 4 of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0), yesterday facilitated the visit and interaction with Dutch entrepreneur and senior expert from PUM (Programma Uitzending Managers), Michiel Westermann. The centre in its efforts to engage students in getting to know the global business environment and market, organised an interaction with the faculty, students and members of the Science Club at the incubation centre.

Michiel Westermann, a senior expert from PUM (Programma Uitzending Managers), has visited educational institutions in India earlier also to support new businesses and young entrepreneurs in emerging markets like India. As one of the pioneer entrepreneurs of the world, who was involved in setting up many companies in the Netherlands, including Pink Elephant, he gave a detailed description of his experience in the startup industry, inspiring budding entrepreneurs to become job creators rather than job seekers. He focused on several strategies including acquiring networking skills, sharing strategies for fundraising and global market scenario.

Later, Westermann was apprised about GNDU’s incubation centre by Prof Pratap Kumar Pati, head of the centre. The centre has a strong association with several ecosystem enablers – Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, Startup Punjab, Innovation Mission Punjab and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CII) for entrepreneurial skill development, startup initiatives and industry linkage, said Prof Pati.