Building inaugurated at College

Amritsar: A new multi-storey ultra-modern building was inaugurated by Khalsa College Governing Council president Satyajit Singh Majithia. The building, which is spread in 1.35 thousand square feet in three blocks for the common facility of commerce and other departments of the college, has been built in consonance with the 132-year-old architectural style of the college. KCGC vice-president Swinder Singh Kathunangal, secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and Principal Mehal Singh were also present. Majithia said the departments related to commerce, economics, music, fine arts and computer will be started in the new session. The building has 61 classrooms, a stadium, two big and small halls, seven laboratories and a music room.

The medical laboratory sciences wing of the Pharmacy Department of Global Group of Institutes organised workshops on microbial and histological techniques and bacterial examination of clinical samples on the campus. The workshops were organised to address the growing need of skilled professionals in medical laboratory sciences, who are proficient in microbial and histological techniques. The workshops were conducted by Gurinder Singh and Harpreet Singh, experts from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. Gurinder Singh conducted sessions on various microbial techniques, including microbial culture isolation methods, biochemical tests for bacterial identification, anti-microbial susceptibility testing and molecular techniques such as PCR for microbial detection. The hands-on demonstrations and practical exercises enhanced the understanding of the students. Gurinder Singh laid emphasis on quality control measures and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) in microbiological laboratories.

A certified three-month basic computer course is being conducted at the District Defence Services Welfare Office, near New Nijjer. The computer course, which is necessary for every government job, will be taught by experts from the field. Admissions for this course are open. Interested candidates can come for admission in this course during office hours.

