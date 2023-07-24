Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

Rainwater entered agricultural fields in Rakh Jhitae and Jhitae Dayal Singh Wala near Attari after the bundh of Hansli nullah was breached following heavy showers in the region on Saturday. The water also entered an under-construction colony in the area.

MLA Attari Jaswinder Singh Ramdas who visited the area on Sunday said that efforts are being made to repair the bundh on the drain. The MLA said that heavy rain in the area had caused the water level to increase in the nullah. Ramdas assured that the government would provide all necessary help to the affected people.

The heavy showers have also submerged crops in many parts of the district. Notably, paddy crop in many of these low-lying fields were also destroyed after heavy rains in the district around 10 days back.

In many cases, the farmers had re-transplanted the paddy crop after the saplings they had first transplanted were destroyed by the flooding of the fields. Charandeep Singh Bhinder, a resident of Rayya said, “The heavy showers caused flooding of fields as the administration made no efforts to clean the drain.” He said that crops were also submerged after the previous rains.

Hardeep Singh, another farmer, said that his crop on six acres has been submerged. “We had transplanted the crop again after it was destroyed earlier.” The farmers said that the panchayat and drainage departments had failed to clean the nullah on time.

Agricultural fields in a large area in Nikki Chabal village of Tarn Taran were also submerged under water. Farmers in the area had also re-transplanted the crop after the paddy in their fields was destroyed during the previous heavy rains.

#Agriculture