Burglars strike at medical store

Phagwara, October 14
A medical store was reportedly burgled near Goal Chowk, Phagwara, on Friday night. Store owner Parmanand Rattu said the burglars entered the store after breaking open the shutters and took away Rs 32,000. The police have registered a case.
