 Burning of waste continues unabated at Company Bagh in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Green waste being burnt at Company Bagh. Sunil Kumar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, September 10

Though the administration makes tall claims regarding efforts being made to check air pollution, it has failed to stop frequent burning of plant residue at the historic Company Bagh here.

Dry grass, leaves and pruned branches were set on fire at the Company Bagh on Friday evening. The smoke emanating from the fire not only caused inconvenience to the visitors but also to the residents of nearby localities.

As per norms, waste needs to be dumped in compost pits for decomposition and later be used as manure. However, burning obviously seems an easy way to employees to get rid of these heaps.

A resident of nearby Mall Avenue, Ranjit Singh, said: “The spot where the heap was set on fire is nearly 200 metres from my home. But it felt uncomfortable due to the polluted air.” He said the MC must take a note of the issue as it is troubles residents frequently.

Residents stated that while the government was making efforts to check burning of crop residue even in agricultural fields, the same is being burnt with impunity in the city.

Earlier, in June too, a fire incident at the bagh and it took almost two hours to the firemen to douse the flames. While the MC officials claimed that the fire was accidental and waste was being disposed off as per guidelines, the frequency of these accidental fires is too being ignored. Residents said even if he it was an accident fire, the mater should be reviewed so that any such incident, which can cause a major damage to the historic bagh, is prevented.

Should be dumped for decomposition

