Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

Amritsar, June 22
Torching seems to be some unidentified persons’ preferred way of getting rid of weeds in green belts alongside roads as there have been numerous instances where fire has caused damage to roadside trees in the city. Usually burning of trees on roadsides is attributed to farmers presuming that fire from their fields might have spread to other areas.
However, the green belt near the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus stand opposite DAV International School on the outskirts of the city does not have any agricultural field as it is surrounded by roads and the bus stand. But still trees and grass on this patch of land is seen burnt.
Burning of waste and dry leaves is also not uncommon as fires are spotted every other day. Residents say that along with farm fires, the damage caused to green cover should also be taken seriously.
“In some cases, fires, which have caused damage to roadside green covers, could be accidental, but the burning of weeds is against the law,” said Kewal Krishan, a resident. He said every year a large number of trees get burnt due to fire.
