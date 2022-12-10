Business extravaganza

The 16th edition of PITEX, a premier trade and business exhibition organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is back with lot of B2B activities. Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and lensman Vishal Kumar take a sneak peek of the grand event.
ITEX is one of the biggest consumer oriented events in the region including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The stand out feature of the annual event is the exquisite and exclusive handicrafts and handloom products at display. This year as well, among the Indian states, UP has maximum stalls, while international exhibitors include handicrafts from Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt, Dubai, Thailand, Turkey.
Among the popular picks as usual, brassware and woodcrafts from Moradabad, Jamdani from Kashmir, hand-crafted ceramic ware from Turkey, wood work from Haryana and UP, minakari from Rajasthan, exquisite crafts from Iran, jute made products from Ghazipur and hand-made Punjabi jutti from Patiala are the biggest crowd pullers. In new additions, Himalyan rock salt lamps that promise to be sustainable addition to your home, have also caught consumer eye.
As always, the food stalls offer lot of healthy and trendy alternatives to usual diet. Cold pressed oils, juices, herbs and spices, cherry picked from exhibitors from Afghanistan, Iran, Kashmir and Punjab are also an attraction for the health seekers.
