Business extravaganza

The 16th edition of PITEX, a premier trade and business exhibition organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is back with lot of B2B activities. Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and lensman Vishal Kumar take a sneak peek of the grand event.

Himlayan salt lamps are famous for their distinctive look.

ITEX is one of the biggest consumer oriented events in the region including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The stand out feature of the annual event is the exquisite and exclusive handicrafts and handloom products at display. This year as well, among the Indian states, UP has maximum stalls, while international exhibitors include handicrafts from Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt, Dubai, Thailand, Turkey.

Visitors take a look at dresses at a Pakistani stall.

Beaten metal wall hangings from UP and Haryana a big draw.

Orika spices that manufactures Maggi masala has set up a stall of herbs and spices at the expo.

Among the popular picks as usual, brassware and woodcrafts from Moradabad, Jamdani from Kashmir, hand-crafted ceramic ware from Turkey, wood work from Haryana and UP, minakari from Rajasthan, exquisite crafts from Iran, jute made products from Ghazipur and hand-made Punjabi jutti from Patiala are the biggest crowd pullers. In new additions, Himalyan rock salt lamps that promise to be sustainable addition to your home, have also caught consumer eye.

Silver engraved handicrafts stand out for their details.

Ceramic figurines and art decor items at Turkish stalls

Dryflowers from Thailand are popular among visitors.

As always, the food stalls offer lot of healthy and trendy alternatives to usual diet. Cold pressed oils, juices, herbs and spices, cherry picked from exhibitors from Afghanistan, Iran, Kashmir and Punjab are also an attraction for the health seekers.