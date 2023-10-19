C Zone Youth Fest off to a colourful start at GNDU

Amritsar, October 18
The C Zone Youth Festival kicked off today at Dashmesh Auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University. An enthralling item of the folk orchestra took centre stage, setting the tone for an event filled with cultural vibrancy and artistic fervour. Various teams from colleges of Jalandhar Zone are participating in the festival. It was inaugurated by professor Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare.
The C Zone Youth Festival is planned to take place at various venues within the university, including the Dashmesh Auditorium, Guru Nanak Bhavan Auditorium, Conference Hall, and the Architecture Department. Speaking about the festival, prof Bedi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The youth festivals are not just events, these are celebration of the rich cultural heritage and exceptional talent that our university and affiliated colleges possess. We look forward to an incredible showcase of creativity and artistry.”
On first day, the items of folk orchestra, bhangra and group dance were organised in the Dashmesh Auditorium. On the stage of Guru Nanak Bhawan, vaar singing, kawishri, classical instrumental percussion & non-percussion and classical vocal were held. At the architecture department, painting on the spot, cartooning, collage, clay modelling, on the spot photography and installation were organised and the quiz preliminary was held at the Conference Hall of the university.
