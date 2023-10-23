Cab driver robbed of car; 1 held after chase

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Four armed persons snatched a car from a cab driver from near the Amritsar railway station here on Saturday. They robbers dumped him on Airport Road. The victim called his friends and chased the accused.

They found the car with occupants in it in Ajnala. They intercepted the car, but three occupants escaped while one of them was caught by the victim and his friends. He was later handed over to the police.

The accused was identified as Mohit, alias Kaka, of Police Lines road, Gandhi Nagar Camp, Batala. His preliminary interrogation led to the identification of his accomplices. They were Sahil Bhandari of Chakri Bazaar in Batala and Mohit Jharu of the same locality. One of their accomplices is yet to be identified.

The Civil Lines police registered a case under Sections 394, 379-B, 386, 341 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the miscreants and raids were on to nab the absconders.

The complainant, Jaspal Singh, a cab driver, told the police that he had gone to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple yesterday morning and stopped near the railway station for urination. He said when he was to enter in his car, four unknown youths with shorn hairs came close to him. One of them pointed a pistol at him while the remaining three entered the car.

He said the accused put a cloth around his neck and asked him to drive. They took him towards the airport road. He said when his car reached near Vijay Petrol pump they strangled him. They thrashed him and threw him out of the car. They also snatched his Rs 10,000 cash and his mobile phone.

He said as he called the police, they (cops) also started chasing the accused. They intercepted the car in Ajnala. He said three of the occupants fled the scene, bt they caught one of the suspects identified as Mohit Kaka.

ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said Mohit’s interrogation revealed that they had earlier snatched a car from Gurdaspur area which met with an accident and they had to abandon it. He said both the cars were recovered and further investigation was in progress.