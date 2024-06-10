Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

Attending his first public meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party’s recent debacle in Lok Sabha elections, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked party workers to bring any shortcomings in development works to his notice. ETO said that AAP was a party of volunteers and they were being accorded all due respect.

The minister asked workers to supervise development works in their area. He said that the party would also introspect about its shortcomings and these would be done away with so that the AAP could win the upcoming civic body elections and bypolls. He said development works in rural areas would continue and he would ensure that there were no bottlenecks.

ETO also asked party workers to contact him personally if they faced problems in government offices while helping the general public. Taking a jibe at the BJP, ETO said the dictatorship of Modi and Shah had ended as their party had got a fractured mandate. He said the Opposition had emerged stronger and that it would ensure that the dictatorial attitude of the BJP leaders was kept under check.

