Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

Amritsar, March 13

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who appears to be on an inauguration spree, today unveiled development works in 15 villages of his constituency Jandiala Guru. The works will be carried out to improve sanitation, sewerage, water supply and road connectivity.

During a whirlwind visit to cover the 15 villages in a single day, the Minister of

Public Works and Power began his day by laying foundation stone at village Muchhal for a water supply pipeline worth Rs 8 lakh, then moved to

village Rasulpura, Dashmesh Nagar, Kuhala, Tarsikka, Mehsampur Khurd, Udonangal and Daburji, where he inaugurated public development works regarding laying of water supply and drain pipes.

He later laid the foundation stone for a new link road from village Sarja to Jodha Nagar at a cost of 29.45 lakh and the construction of a link road from village Kotla Bathungarh to Gurudwara Baba Bhana Sahib at a cost of Rs 59 lakh. Link roads will also be constructed at village Rana Kala Dere, Narayangarh.

ETO said that the main objective of the state government was to provide basic facilities to the people.

