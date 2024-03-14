Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

Amritsar, March 13
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who appears to be on an inauguration spree, today unveiled development works in 15 villages of his constituency Jandiala Guru. The works will be carried out to improve sanitation, sewerage, water supply and road connectivity.
During a whirlwind visit to cover the 15 villages in a single day, the Minister of
Public Works and Power began his day by laying foundation stone at village Muchhal for a water supply pipeline worth Rs 8 lakh, then moved to
village Rasulpura, Dashmesh Nagar, Kuhala, Tarsikka, Mehsampur Khurd, Udonangal and Daburji, where he inaugurated public development works regarding laying of water supply and drain pipes.
He later laid the foundation stone for a new link road from village Sarja to Jodha Nagar at a cost of 29.45 lakh and the construction of a link road from village Kotla Bathungarh to Gurudwara Baba Bhana Sahib at a cost of Rs 59 lakh. Link roads will also be constructed at village Rana Kala Dere, Narayangarh.
ETO said that the main objective of the state government was to provide basic facilities to the people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal