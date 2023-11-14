Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO urged people to light the lamps of education, awareness as he celebrated Diwali by lighting lamps at School of Eminence in Jandiala Guru on Sunday.

Visiting his alma mater on Diwali, he shared how he did his schooling and taught for 17 years as a teacher before embarking upon his political journey. “All we need is to kindle the flame of education in our children, only then our society can progress,” he said.

He lit diyas in schools with students and staff at School of Eminence and Government Elementary Smart School at Jandiala Guru. He said the day would come when children studying in government schools would be able to break the glass ceiling.

He urged teachers to ensure that maximum students were given the benefit of the welfare schemes being provided at SoEs. He said the standard of teaching in government schools should be at a level so that students could crack competitive exams without having to pay for hefty coaching.

