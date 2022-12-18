Cabinet Minister inaugurates installation of solar panels

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 17

Minister for Local Government Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today inaugurated the installation work of solar system in residential areas of Daburji, Bajigar Basti and Arjan Nagar under Ward No. 33, 34 and 39 of the South constituency.

Dr Nijjar said 200 Watt solar systems would be installed in 75 houses of these wards at the cost of Rs 35 lakh. He said solar systems were being installed free of charge and no installation charges would be taken from anyone. The project is being implemented under multiple development works worth Rs 7.73 crore for beautification of Amritsar.

The minister directed the officials to complete the projects within the fixed time period and said transparency and quality should be ensured in development works and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

“We are committed to give corruption-free administration to people of the state and our policy of zero tolerance for corruption remains our priority,” said Dr Nijjar.

Talking about the development works, he said saplings would be planted on city main roads and clean environment would be provided to people. He said interlocking tiles, painting the bridges and installation of streetlights was also being done. Dr Nijjar said illegal encroachments were being removed from roads to improve the traffic system.