Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Cabinet ministers Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Harbhajan Singh ETO today visited various government schools to inaugurate and review development works.

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today laid the foundation stone for building new blocks at Shaheed Gurmeet Singh Senior Secondary School for Girls, Sultanwind.

The annual prize distribution ceremony of the school was also held, where Dr Nijjar gave away awards and honours to students for academic and various non-academic achievements at the district and state level.

Addressing the students, Dr Nijjar said apart from book knowledge, improving their personality to advance in life will also lead them to success. He told the students that along with studies, sport activities are also must for mental and physical development of children. He invited the students to join sports and asked them to prioritise sports along with studies.

Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO reviewed the ongoing development works at Government Senior Secondary School in Jandiala. He said work was being done rapidly and there was no shortage of funds for development projects. “Since our government is giving priority to the field of health and education, infrastructure overhaul of all government school buildings is being undertaken. Along with this, Aam Aadmi Clinics are also being opened to provide better health services to people,” he said.

#harbhajan singh eto #Inderbir Singh Nijjar