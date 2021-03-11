Campus notes

Cadet brings laurels to college

Cadet brings laurels to college

A cadet of BBKDAV College being felicitated on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Cadet Ruchi of NCC Air Wing, from BBKDAV College, has been felicitated with the Best Cadet Award for the year 2021-22. In an annual competition held by the NCC Amritsar group, Cadet Ruchi was presented with a cash prize of Rs 4,500. It is pertinent to note that, the best cadets from eight NCC units of the city participated in the competition to showcase their skills in drill, firing, written and interview. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated Cadet Ruchi for her outstanding performance. She said during their NCC drills; along with military training, cadets also learned to live a life in discipline, selflessness, honesty and hard work. NCC cadets should use these qualities to attain their life goals.

School hosts save soil event

With an aim to create awareness among students about the dire need of soil, Holy Heart Presidency School participated in “Conscious planet - Save soil movement”, a global effort supported by India’s foreign ministry, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), many renowned influencers and corporates, and heads of states. The school extended its support by becoming a part of the campaign initiated by the Isha Foundation, run by Sadhguru. The volunteers of team Sadhguru sensitised students about degradation of soil and the ways through which it can be rejuvenated. As a part of the campaign, the students wrote pleading letters to the leadership so that the government can make effective policies to save soil. Anjana Vijay Seth, the Director, and Shilpa Vikram Seth, the Principal, of Holy Heart Schools, urged the students to work for conservation of the planet.

Six Global alumni get govt jobs

Six students of the Department of Civil Engineering at Global Group of Institutes got selected in different departments of the Government of Punjab as SDOs and JEs. Anu Gill, Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Gill, Taranpreet Singh of the Civil Engineering Department have been selected as SDOs in PWD – B&R, Improvement Trust (Local Govt), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Municipal Corporation (Local Govt) whereas Bhagwant Kaur and Jugraj Singh are appointed as Junior Engineers in PWD-B&R respectively. Amritsar Global Group of Institutes Vice-Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi expressed his happiness at the achievement of the students and lauded the performance of the Globalians.

32 register for PGI programme

A total of 32 faculty and students from Amritsar Group of Colleges have registered for prestigious short-term attachment programme funded by the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) - Centre for Innovation and Bio-Design, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Arogya CIBioD short-term attachment programme would help polishing the skills of faculty and student of Amritsar Group of Colleges and get involved with cutting edge health technologies. Dr Rajneesh Arora, MD, AGC, Amritsar, congratulated the student on their successful registration. He said the aim of CIBioD is to promote cooperation between premium institute and industry partners, to provide skill enhancement for researchers and to establish solution and approaches for prevalent medical problems.

Investiture at Mount Litera school

Mount Litera Zee School held its investiture ceremony for the session of 2022-23 and inducted newly-elected members of the student council. The event commenced with a stately procession of the school band, introducing the house mistresses and student-leaders of the house, followed by a badge ceremony wherein the new duty holders were conferred badges of responsibility and leadership. The leaders of the newly elected student council comprised house captains, vice-captains, discipline incharges, secretaries, the deputies and heads. Amaira Mehra and Zidaan Kapoor of Class V were made the Junior Head Girl and Junior Head Boy, respectively, Ananya Mehra (XII) was honoured as the Senior Head Girl with Nirvaan Kapur (XII) as the Senior Head Boy. Manjot Dhillon, Director, MLZS, Amritsar, congratulated the leaders of tomorrow as she emphasised, “Leadership is not just a position or a title, it’s about one life influencing another. You have to define your post through your actions, priorities, commitment and compassion.”

English Language Day

The English Department of Khalsa College for Women organised competitions dedicated to English Language Day. College Principal Dr Surinder Kaur kicked-off motivational quote writing and sonnet and resuscitation competitions. The Principal said the day commemorates the birthday of famous English writer William Shakespeare who is known as the “Bard of Avon” and “National Poet of England”. She made the students aware of the importance of this day and said that the day was one of the six language days of the United Nations as it has been established mainly to raise awareness about history, culture and development in different languages of the world.

Parkash purb celebrated

The Khalsa College Governing Council celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Amar Das with great enthusiasm and devotion at Gurdwara Sahib on the campus. The students of the Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, delighted the audience by chanting Shabad Kirtan. Following this, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Principal and Sikh historian Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani elaborated on the life philosophy of the Guru and ways to live according to “Gurmat” by giving up superstitions. On the occasion, council members Paramjit Singh Bal and Lakhwinder Singh Dhillon also addressed the gathering.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

3
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

4
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

5
Entertainment

Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', will his exit impact show's popularity?

6
Nation

Officer who played key role in 1971 Battle of Laungewala is no more

7
Nation

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

8
Sports

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

9
Health

Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

10
Nation

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...

Punjab protesting farmers spent night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Punjab protesting farmers spend night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz: SC

Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court

Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Don’t restrict supply: US to india

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

3 hurt; all from Jammu region

Cities

View All

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Amritsar residents peeved over not shifting ISBT to Vallah

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Dadu Majra dumping ground issue: HC calls for another action-taken report from Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Couple gets lifer in dowry death case

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: Youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp

No action on illegal constructions in Patiala