Cadet brings laurels to college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Cadet Ruchi of NCC Air Wing, from BBKDAV College, has been felicitated with the Best Cadet Award for the year 2021-22. In an annual competition held by the NCC Amritsar group, Cadet Ruchi was presented with a cash prize of Rs 4,500. It is pertinent to note that, the best cadets from eight NCC units of the city participated in the competition to showcase their skills in drill, firing, written and interview. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated Cadet Ruchi for her outstanding performance. She said during their NCC drills; along with military training, cadets also learned to live a life in discipline, selflessness, honesty and hard work. NCC cadets should use these qualities to attain their life goals.

School hosts save soil event

With an aim to create awareness among students about the dire need of soil, Holy Heart Presidency School participated in “Conscious planet - Save soil movement”, a global effort supported by India’s foreign ministry, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), many renowned influencers and corporates, and heads of states. The school extended its support by becoming a part of the campaign initiated by the Isha Foundation, run by Sadhguru. The volunteers of team Sadhguru sensitised students about degradation of soil and the ways through which it can be rejuvenated. As a part of the campaign, the students wrote pleading letters to the leadership so that the government can make effective policies to save soil. Anjana Vijay Seth, the Director, and Shilpa Vikram Seth, the Principal, of Holy Heart Schools, urged the students to work for conservation of the planet.

Six Global alumni get govt jobs

Six students of the Department of Civil Engineering at Global Group of Institutes got selected in different departments of the Government of Punjab as SDOs and JEs. Anu Gill, Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Gill, Taranpreet Singh of the Civil Engineering Department have been selected as SDOs in PWD – B&R, Improvement Trust (Local Govt), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Municipal Corporation (Local Govt) whereas Bhagwant Kaur and Jugraj Singh are appointed as Junior Engineers in PWD-B&R respectively. Amritsar Global Group of Institutes Vice-Chairman Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi expressed his happiness at the achievement of the students and lauded the performance of the Globalians.

32 register for PGI programme

A total of 32 faculty and students from Amritsar Group of Colleges have registered for prestigious short-term attachment programme funded by the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) - Centre for Innovation and Bio-Design, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Arogya CIBioD short-term attachment programme would help polishing the skills of faculty and student of Amritsar Group of Colleges and get involved with cutting edge health technologies. Dr Rajneesh Arora, MD, AGC, Amritsar, congratulated the student on their successful registration. He said the aim of CIBioD is to promote cooperation between premium institute and industry partners, to provide skill enhancement for researchers and to establish solution and approaches for prevalent medical problems.

Investiture at Mount Litera school

Mount Litera Zee School held its investiture ceremony for the session of 2022-23 and inducted newly-elected members of the student council. The event commenced with a stately procession of the school band, introducing the house mistresses and student-leaders of the house, followed by a badge ceremony wherein the new duty holders were conferred badges of responsibility and leadership. The leaders of the newly elected student council comprised house captains, vice-captains, discipline incharges, secretaries, the deputies and heads. Amaira Mehra and Zidaan Kapoor of Class V were made the Junior Head Girl and Junior Head Boy, respectively, Ananya Mehra (XII) was honoured as the Senior Head Girl with Nirvaan Kapur (XII) as the Senior Head Boy. Manjot Dhillon, Director, MLZS, Amritsar, congratulated the leaders of tomorrow as she emphasised, “Leadership is not just a position or a title, it’s about one life influencing another. You have to define your post through your actions, priorities, commitment and compassion.”

English Language Day

The English Department of Khalsa College for Women organised competitions dedicated to English Language Day. College Principal Dr Surinder Kaur kicked-off motivational quote writing and sonnet and resuscitation competitions. The Principal said the day commemorates the birthday of famous English writer William Shakespeare who is known as the “Bard of Avon” and “National Poet of England”. She made the students aware of the importance of this day and said that the day was one of the six language days of the United Nations as it has been established mainly to raise awareness about history, culture and development in different languages of the world.

Parkash purb celebrated

The Khalsa College Governing Council celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Amar Das with great enthusiasm and devotion at Gurdwara Sahib on the campus. The students of the Khalsa College of Education, GT Road, delighted the audience by chanting Shabad Kirtan. Following this, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Principal and Sikh historian Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani elaborated on the life philosophy of the Guru and ways to live according to “Gurmat” by giving up superstitions. On the occasion, council members Paramjit Singh Bal and Lakhwinder Singh Dhillon also addressed the gathering.