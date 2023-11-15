Cadets attend Nau Sainik Camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The All India Nau Sainik Camp (AINSC), 2023, has been completed at the naval base INS Shivaji, Lonavala, bringing an end to the annual 10-day competition between the best of India’s young cadets from 17 Directorates across the nation. The AINSC, this time has been organised under the auspices of the Maharashtra Directorate of NCC. Two cadets from DAV College, Amritsar, participated in the camp and brought laurels to the institution and the city. Principal Amardeep Gupta applauded the efforts and felicitated the cadets, Prince Kumar and Karan Singh. NCC Officer Dr Gaurav Sharma added that this year’s competitions included a multitude of activities that challenged the cadets both physically and mentally, with a range of competitions, exercises and workshops designed to enhance their leadership skills.

Khalsa College

An educational trip comprising students from the Department of Journalism and Mass communication, Khalsa College, Amritsar, visited The Tribune office, Chandigarh, as part of their programme of practical exposure about Print and Electronic Media. The aim of the trip was to familiarise the students about the working of print as well as electronic media, said Principal Mehal Singh. The students interacted with the entire staff of The Tribune. They were demonstrated about the working structure of The Tribune. They also visited the Daily Post channel, where they received information about news production process—how news is edited, modelled and how to provide finishing through graphics and animation.

Inter College boxing championship

The inter-college Boxing Championship, 2023-24, was conducted at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, in which the boxing team of Khalsa College, Amritsar, won the first position with 52 points. Gold medals were won by—Subham Pandey (48 kg), Amarjit Sharma (51 kg), Asraf (57 kg), Pawandeep Singh (60 kg), Navrup Singh (63.5 kg), Shahjpreet Singh (67 kg), Jashnpreet Singh (71 kg), Munral (80 kg). Silver medals were won by—Sukhbir Singh (75 kg), Surjit Singh (86 kg), Divans (92 kg), Manavjit Singh (92 kg).