Call to streamline rules for e-commerce trade

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

The Punjab chapter of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) on Saturday shot off a communique to the Ministry of Commerce seeking to streamline the e-commerce business across the country. It said e-commerce rules under consumer law, e-commerce policy and new norms on FDI policy for e-commerce were being violated, harming the interests of traders.

The CAIT Punjab chapter sent a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, demanding immediate implementation of e-commerce policy and rules. CAT Punjab Chairman Piara Lal Seth said important policy decisions related to streamlining the e-commerce business in India were need of the hour and the government must look into these.

He said through this communiqué the attention of the government had been drawn to the manner in which foreign e-commerce companies were doing their arbitrary business.

Sameer Jain, general secretary of the CAIT Punjab, said traders were already facing a lot of trouble in trade due to non-professional practices in business being pursued by foreign e-commerce companies. He said despite warnings, e-commerce companies were openly violating rules and regulations.

They said strict provision in the draft e-commerce rules should be included in the e-commerce rules or in the e-commerce policy or in the FDI policy. They said many foreign-funded e-commerce companies were selling goods below cost, offering deep discount and preferred seller systems in their business practices.