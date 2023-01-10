Gurmat Camp comes to end at Nishan-e-Sikhi in Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran, January 9
On the concluding day of the five-day interaction camp on ‘Gurmat (religion), education and environment’ organised at Nishan-e-Sikhi Institute, Khadoor Sahib, eminent scholars expressed their views on different aspects of the subject on Monday.
The camp was organised by the Nishan-e-Sikhi Charitable Trust, Khadoor Sahib, being run under the guidance of Baba Sewa Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, Khadoor Sahib. Known intellectuals Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Prof Balwant Singh Dhillon, Prof Amarjit Singh, Manjit Kaur, Dr Rajinder Kaur, Anil Sharma, Dr Jaswant Singh, Prof Tirath Singh, Shabnam Sharma, educationist Jaswinder Singh Patiala and others presented their views on the occasion.
