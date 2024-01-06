Camp today to clear land mutation cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

With the objective of clearing the backlog of inteqal (mutation) cases on priority basis, the district administration will hold a special camp tomorrow (January 6).

There has been a backlog with mutation cases piling up in the last three months because of the strike by patwaris from September 1, 2023. So registration of properties and other documents related to tehsils and Patwar circles came down drastically during the strike period.

Long pending Cases to be taken up Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said the inteqal (mutation) cases which have been pending for a long time in various tehsils and sub-tehsils of the district would be solved during the camp.

He said following the orders of the state government and keeping public interest in mind, instructions have been issued to the officials and employees of all tehsils and sub-tehsils in the district that they should work on a holiday by organising a special camp. He appealed to the people to take maximum advantage of these camps.

There are about 200 patwaris available for 319 Patwar circles in the district. These Patwar circles carry out registration of properties, release of fard (land record) for zamanat (guarantee) and loans from banks besides various certificates.

After members of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab went on strike for not doing work from additional Patwar circles, a large number of people had been waiting for the situation to normalise to get their pending works done.