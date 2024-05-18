 Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

SAD candidate Anil Joshi (Centre) during an election rally in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 17

From the district president of radical Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal in 1988 to being the Shiromani Akali Dal’s candidate now from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, Anil Joshi has come a long way, becoming a mascot of Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab politics.

During his campaign trail that stretched over 18 hours, he caters to both urban and rural segments with ease. Residing in the posh area of Medical Enclave in holy city, Joshi is making the best use of his rural background by conveying to the rural populace that he is one among them. Born and brought up in Tarn Taran’s Sanghe village, the killing of his father Kishori Lal, a retired government teacher, by terrorists in 1991 made him abandon farming on the family’s agricultural land. He then moved to Tarn Taran city where he joined political outfits and established business with his brothers, Raja and Vijay. His both brothers are now campaigning for him. His family has interest in varied businesses like arhtiya (commission agents), rice mill and garments.

Joshi is up in the morning at 5 am for his visits to the rural pockets of the district. He is satisfied with a cup of tea and biscuits as part of his morning rituals, also carrying along two ‘paranthas’ to be eaten during the course of the day to meet his hunger pangs. Apart from his brothers, his wife Monika Joshi, their son Paras and his wife Japleen also play their role in convincing people to vote for the SAD candidate. All of them are using the three cars available with the family.

When asked about any special diet that he takes to meet the gruelling challenge of campaigning amid rising mercury and the heat and dust, he laughs it away, mentioning that as a youth who worked on his family farms, he consumed grains and vegetables grown on them. “We never bought milk from outside while staying in the village,” he says.

Like a seasoned politician, Joshi is quick to establish a rapport with people from a diverse background, taking care not to lose his grassroots touch for Joshi has enough experience at the hustings. He was elected an MLA from Amritsar North in 2007 and again in 2012. He lost to Sunil Dutti of Congress in 2017. During the 2012 Parkash Singh Badal government of SAD, he was made the Minister for Industry and Technical Education. Later, his portfolios were changed to Local Bodies and Medical Education.

Joshi’s day wraps up at about 12:30 pm with a meeting over the next day’s schedule. During his campaigning, he is using all modes, including door-to-door canvassing, small gatherings, meeting people from different sections of society, professions and various walks of life.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

7
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

8
Punjab

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

9
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

10
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after 25 days, ‘had embarked on a spiritual quest’

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...

Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Party insiders reveal that his political relevance cannot be...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Hawala racket: Court extends city-based trader’s custody by 2 days

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Maliwal: AAP tampering with CCTV footage to save Bibhav

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

Maliwal ‘illegally’ entered Kejriwal house: CM’s aide

BJP Mahila Morcha protests outside CM’s house over ‘assault on Maliwal’

Incident exposes AAP’s criminal character: BJP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches