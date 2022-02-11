Campaign trail: AAP's Jandiala Guru candidate Harbhajan Singh confident of victory this time

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 10

Harbhajan Singh, a former Excise and Taxation Officer, who left his job to contest the Assembly elections in 2017, is again in the fray from the Jandiala Guru reserved constituency. This time, he is confident about his victory as people from all walks of life have supported him.

Singh addresses four to five public meetings on a daily basis. He claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strong units in every village and urban locality. “The people of the state need a change. They don’t trust Akali and Congress leaders. These parties have failed to provide basic infrastructure in villages. People are deprived of streets, roads, basic health and education. It is shameful that after seven decades of independence, politicians have failed to provide these amenities. Now people will not tolerate them anymore,” said Singh, who is contesting as an AAP candidate.

A number of SC voters have shared their grievances about not having ration cards during the campaign of the AAP candidate.

Singh said, “The announcement of a SC Chief Minister by the Congress is a political gimmick to woo votes of the SC community. It would have negligible effect on voters as they are now mature and understand these tactics. The Congress has done nothing for the SC communities.”

Villages around Buttar Sivian are facing issues of air and water pollution due to the sugar mill in the area. Villagers have staged demonstrations against the politically influential mill owner. “I have participated in demonstrations. We don’t have any issue with the mill but they should have followed the guidelines of the pollution control board. We will address the issue after the formation of our government,” he added.

SAD’s Satinderjit Singh Chajjalwaddi and Congress’ Danny Bandala are both financially sound and have cadre-based parties. Reacting to this, Singh stated that there is no substitute for hard work. I don’t have money and sources as compared to SAD and Congress candidates, but I am available for the public round the clock.