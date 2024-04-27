Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Amritsar, April 26
Electioneering in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency has gathered momentum with leaders of all major parties reaching out to voters in the holy city.
CM Baghwant Mann held a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib. She started her poll campaign after prying at holy shrine. She claimed that the AAP would lost all the 13 seats in the state.
More star campaigners of various parties are expected to come to the holy city.
Congress candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Gurjit Singh Aujla today reached Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to martyrs and freedom fighters. He said India was first liberated from the British and today was the time to liberate it from the BJP rule.
Aujla also attended a poll meeting with workers in Majitha. He said the Congress was fully prepared for the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Congress Punjab unit president Amarendra Singh Raja Wadding.
In Punjab, the Congress is contesting on all the 13 seats. Aujla said the AAP government was conducting illegal trials on Congress leaders and workers and was shedding the blood of the youth of Punjab.
At a poll meeting of the BJP, its state spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khayala said Mann was on a 5-day tour in view of the Lok Sabha election, but his roadshow for the party candidate got a poor response. Absence of AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh proved that AAP leaders were also feeling cheated like common people.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former Indian Ambassador to the US, was named the BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha #Sikhs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...