Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Amritsar, April 26

Electioneering in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency has gathered momentum with leaders of all major parties reaching out to voters in the holy city.

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal kumar

CM Baghwant Mann held a roadshow in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib. She started her poll campaign after prying at holy shrine. She claimed that the AAP would lost all the 13 seats in the state.

More star campaigners of various parties are expected to come to the holy city.

Congress candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat Gurjit Singh Aujla today reached Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to martyrs and freedom fighters. He said India was first liberated from the British and today was the time to liberate it from the BJP rule.

Aujla also attended a poll meeting with workers in Majitha. He said the Congress was fully prepared for the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Congress Punjab unit president Amarendra Singh Raja Wadding.

In Punjab, the Congress is contesting on all the 13 seats. Aujla said the AAP government was conducting illegal trials on Congress leaders and workers and was shedding the blood of the youth of Punjab.

At a poll meeting of the BJP, its state spokesperson Sarchand Singh Khayala said Mann was on a 5-day tour in view of the Lok Sabha election, but his roadshow for the party candidate got a poor response. Absence of AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh proved that AAP leaders were also feeling cheated like common people.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former Indian Ambassador to the US, was named the BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

