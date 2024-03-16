Campus notes: 2-day conference begins at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two-day International Conference on Fundamentals and Applications of Luminescent Materials started at Guru Nanak Dev University, here, today. GNDU’s Department of Chemistry in collaboration with Luminescent Organic Consortium of India (LOCI), BITS Pilani, Goa campus, is organising the meet. Prof Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, dean, academic affairs, presided over the inaugural session and talked about the importance of the conference on luminescent materials. Various scientific lectures by national as well as international speakers will be held during the two-day conference. Prof Amitava Patra, director, INST, Mohali, and prof Atul Goel, president, LOCI, were also present during the conference.

Seminar on career guidance

A seminar on career guidance to create an awareness among students about company secretary examination was organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Khalsa College of Law. Director-cum-principal of the college, professor Jaspal Singh conducted the seminar. Company secretary Rubina Mahajan and officer-in-charge Rani Raizada graced the occasion as chief guests. Raizada informed the students about the said examination and encouraged them to participate in it. She said the institute gives exemption in examination fee to the scheduled caste students as well as meritorious and needy ones. She gave information to the students about the course and told about career options according to which students can join various companies and provide their services. The seminar was initiated by Dr Shivan Sarpal.

DAVC students shine in varsity exam

Students of MSc physics (semester III) of DAV College performed well in the recently conducted examinations by Guru Nanak Dev University. Amardeep Kaur topped by scoring 517 marks out of 600 and stood first. Muskandeep Kaur scored 463 marks and stood third in GNDU. Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students, their parents and teachers for the excellent results.

