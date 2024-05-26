Campus notes: 6 students win medals in yoga championships

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A delegation of students from Punjab under the guidance of Narpinder Singh participated in the 3rd Pacific Asian Yoga Sports Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 18 and 19. Six students of Invictus International School, who were part of the delegation, won medals in various age categories (boys and girls). Six Asian countries took part in the event including Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Indonesia with a total of 135 participants. The medal winners included Inaaya Seth, who won gold, Nyra Seth (silver), Hunaira Chatha (silver), Mannat Wadhwa (bronze), Nikunj (bronze) and Arhaandeep (bronze).

Workshop on teaching methods

Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted an insightful workshop aimed at revolutionizing classroom teaching methods for young learners of primary wing. The workshop, held on Thursday (May 23), was designed to equip educators with innovative tools and techniques to engage students and make learning a joyful experience. The speakers of the day - Anureet Sharma, Shikha Mehra, Karan Diana and Megha Khanna - beautifully explained the importance of teaching aids in classrooms. They explained that the students can learn more while playing. There are a total of 53 Teaching Learning Aids according to NCERT to be used in Bal Vatika, but more such aids (TLA/TLM) can be created according to the classroom requirements. These aids should be eco-friendly, low cost or free. The highlights of the workshop included sessions in which some school teachers participated in incorporating storytelling and hands-on activities into the curriculum, aligning with the school's commitment to holistic education. Participants were introduced to cutting-edge teaching aids and digital resources to enhance classroom engagement and cater to diverse learning styles.

Dhaliwal visits Khalsa College

An important meeting was held at Khalsa College's 'Bio Control Lab' (BCL) to develop methods for natural control of crop and vegetable pests with friendly insects with the head of World Cancer Care Foundation Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal. On the occasion, lab in-charge Dr Taminder Singh Bhatia and Dr Rajinderpal Singh were also present. Dhaliwal expressed his hope regarding setting up the high-level camp at the college in the month of November for progressive farmers. He said the lab is proving to be a boon for farmers growing sugarcane, organic basmati, maize, cotton, potato, tomato and okra. He was apprised of the fact that they should produce 'Cor Sera cephalonica' and other friendly insects and provide them to farmers to eliminate pests in cauliflower, banana, oil crops, quinoa, etc.

Felicitation Ceremony

Jalandhar: The Shining Star felicitation ceremony for meritorious students was held with fervour at the CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan. The event was attended by Chancellor of CT University and Chairman of CT Group of Institutions, Charanjit Singh Channi, along with chief guest, Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion NCC Punjab, Jalandhar. They honored more than 500 students from various renowned schools in Jalandhar, such as CT Public School, Nehru Garden School, Govt. Senior Secondary School Ladowali Road, Govt. Senior Secondary School Adarsh Nagar, SPPS School Begowal, and many more, with certificates and mementos. The event concluded on a high note, with positive feedback from parents and students.

30-hour Skill Course

A 30-hour skill course on 'Shahmukhi script' was concluded at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the series of skill courses. The students participated in this course. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen said that language always enhances the personality of a person. The course was started under skill course incharge Binoo Gupta. The advisor of this course Navroop encouraged the students to learn something new every time they get a chance. Course Incharge Dr. Mandeep Kaur told that the students of this course prepared various posters, greeting cards and videos to thank Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen for giving them this opportunity to learn a new language.

Environment Drive

The NSS unit of St. Soldier College of Education organised an environment drive, in which students were made aware about the importance of saving environment, by saving trees and plants and by watering plants using waste water from RO purifier of the college. Students of class B Ed involved wholeheartedly. The programme was organised under the guidance of college Principal Alka Gupta and all staff members. Teachers explained the students about the steps to plant trees. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated teachers and students' efforts.

Candle-making Competition

The Department of Home Science, in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC), organised a candle-making competition as a self-driven activity aimed at fostering creativity, teamwork, and innovation among participants. The event provided a platform for individuals to showcase their candle-making skills and artistic abilities, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across all streams. Participants were provided with basic candle-making supplies such as soy wax, paraffin wax, wicks, molds, dyes, and fragrances. They brought their own specialised tools and decorations to enhance their creations. The judging criteria included creativity and originality, technique, design, craftsmanship, innovative use of materials, and overall aesthetics.

