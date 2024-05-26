 Campus notes: 6 students win medals in yoga championships : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: 6 students win medals in yoga championships

Campus notes: 6 students win medals in yoga championships

Campus notes: 6 students win medals in yoga championships

A delegation of students from Amritsar who won medals on the 3rd Pacific Asian yoga championship on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A delegation of students from Punjab under the guidance of Narpinder Singh participated in the 3rd Pacific Asian Yoga Sports Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, from May 18 and 19. Six students of Invictus International School, who were part of the delegation, won medals in various age categories (boys and girls). Six Asian countries took part in the event including Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Indonesia with a total of 135 participants. The medal winners included Inaaya Seth, who won gold, Nyra Seth (silver), Hunaira Chatha (silver), Mannat Wadhwa (bronze), Nikunj (bronze) and Arhaandeep (bronze).

Workshop on teaching methods

Shri Ram Ashram Public School hosted an insightful workshop aimed at revolutionizing classroom teaching methods for young learners of primary wing. The workshop, held on Thursday (May 23), was designed to equip educators with innovative tools and techniques to engage students and make learning a joyful experience. The speakers of the day - Anureet Sharma, Shikha Mehra, Karan Diana and Megha Khanna - beautifully explained the importance of teaching aids in classrooms. They explained that the students can learn more while playing. There are a total of 53 Teaching Learning Aids according to NCERT to be used in Bal Vatika, but more such aids (TLA/TLM) can be created according to the classroom requirements. These aids should be eco-friendly, low cost or free. The highlights of the workshop included sessions in which some school teachers participated in incorporating storytelling and hands-on activities into the curriculum, aligning with the school's commitment to holistic education. Participants were introduced to cutting-edge teaching aids and digital resources to enhance classroom engagement and cater to diverse learning styles.

Dhaliwal visits Khalsa College

An important meeting was held at Khalsa College's 'Bio Control Lab' (BCL) to develop methods for natural control of crop and vegetable pests with friendly insects with the head of World Cancer Care Foundation Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal. On the occasion, lab in-charge Dr Taminder Singh Bhatia and Dr Rajinderpal Singh were also present. Dhaliwal expressed his hope regarding setting up the high-level camp at the college in the month of November for progressive farmers. He said the lab is proving to be a boon for farmers growing sugarcane, organic basmati, maize, cotton, potato, tomato and okra. He was apprised of the fact that they should produce 'Cor Sera cephalonica' and other friendly insects and provide them to farmers to eliminate pests in cauliflower, banana, oil crops, quinoa, etc.

Felicitation Ceremony

Jalandhar: The Shining Star felicitation ceremony for meritorious students was held with fervour at the CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan. The event was attended by Chancellor of CT University and Chairman of CT Group of Institutions, Charanjit Singh Channi, along with chief guest, Col Vinod Joshi, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion NCC Punjab, Jalandhar. They honored more than 500 students from various renowned schools in Jalandhar, such as CT Public School, Nehru Garden School, Govt. Senior Secondary School Ladowali Road, Govt. Senior Secondary School Adarsh Nagar, SPPS School Begowal, and many more, with certificates and mementos. The event concluded on a high note, with positive feedback from parents and students.

30-hour Skill Course

A 30-hour skill course on 'Shahmukhi script' was concluded at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the series of skill courses. The students participated in this course. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen said that language always enhances the personality of a person. The course was started under skill course incharge Binoo Gupta. The advisor of this course Navroop encouraged the students to learn something new every time they get a chance. Course Incharge Dr. Mandeep Kaur told that the students of this course prepared various posters, greeting cards and videos to thank Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen for giving them this opportunity to learn a new language.

Environment Drive

The NSS unit of St. Soldier College of Education organised an environment drive, in which students were made aware about the importance of saving environment, by saving trees and plants and by watering plants using waste water from RO purifier of the college. Students of class B Ed involved wholeheartedly. The programme was organised under the guidance of college Principal Alka Gupta and all staff members. Teachers explained the students about the steps to plant trees. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated teachers and students' efforts.

Candle-making Competition

The Department of Home Science, in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC), organised a candle-making competition as a self-driven activity aimed at fostering creativity, teamwork, and innovation among participants. The event provided a platform for individuals to showcase their candle-making skills and artistic abilities, drawing enthusiastic participation from students across all streams. Participants were provided with basic candle-making supplies such as soy wax, paraffin wax, wicks, molds, dyes, and fragrances. They brought their own specialised tools and decorations to enhance their creations. The judging criteria included creativity and originality, technique, design, craftsmanship, innovative use of materials, and overall aesthetics.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

4
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

5
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

6
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

7
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

8
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court reinforces timely investigation mandate; imposes Rs 1 lakh costs for delayed probe

10
India

Election Commission slams 'false narratives’; releases absolute polling numbers for 5 phases of Lok Sabha election

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar

Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital

Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital

Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital

The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...

Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members

Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members

Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...

Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight

Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight

The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

Aujla posts SAD (Amritsar) chief’s video clip amid election campaign

Congress’s star campaigners Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule to engage with city voters

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

Lok Sabha poll: Independent candidate to support Amritpal Singh

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Priyanka, Kejri, Tharoor set to visit Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 62.8% turnout in Panchkula district, 6.84% lower than 2019 poll

INDIA VOTES 2024: Show balance sheet of BJP’s 10-yr term, Tewari asks rival

Sanjay Tandon intensifies padyatra campaign

Candidates’ fate sealed as Delhiites step out to vote

Candidates’ fate sealed as Delhiites step out to vote

Children hospital fire heart-rending, guilty won’t be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal

3 die as fire breaks out in residential building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar

Candidates exude confidence as voting ends

Tough contest in North East Delhi

PM’s rallies failed to enthuse voters: Channi

PM’s rallies failed to enthuse voters: Channi

Tharoor advocates for INDIA bloc

Voters put up banners to make their voice heard

Quit AAP 5 years ago, Lamba now votes for it

Candidates make a beeline for dera

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticises Centre over unfair land compensation

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticises Centre over unfair land compensation

Confident of decisive mandate after first 2 phases, says Jairam Ramesh

Ludhiana district on top with 2,078 poll permissions

As demand soars during campaigning, prices of flowers skyrocket in Ludhiana

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Ludhiana, trumpets BJP’s development agenda

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact