 Campus notes: Anti-ragging rally in DAV : The Tribune India

Anti-ragging campaign kicks off at DAV College on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College Amritsar took out a rally against ragging. Students raised slogans denouncing the menace in educational institutions. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Amardeep Gupta said that the rally was organised to create awareness among students about the harmful effects of ragging, which spoils the lives of both victims and perpetrators. “We have already set up an anti-ragging cell to curb the menace. Stern measures are also taken to protect the future of students by eradicating ragging on the campus. There are no instances of ragging in our college,” Gupta said. Prof Nivedita Sharma, nodal officer, anti-ragging cell also informed that DAV College is a ragging-free campus. Number of anti-ragging measures have been implemented to curb the menace.

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) in association with the Swadeshi Jagran Manch celebrated ‘World Entrepreneurship Day’ on its premises. The aim of celebrating the day is to create awareness for entrepreneurship, trigger creative tendency, motivate to take a choice of entrepreneurship as career and promote innovation and leadership among the students. Kashmiri Lal (Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan, Swadeshi Jagran Manch) was the chief guest for the event. Shrey Mehra (working on team building for entrepreneurship) and Daljeet Kapoor (founder, Daljeet Kapoor Sales & Co.) was the keynote speakers, who guided the youngsters and ignited their entrepreneurial spirit. Students of IIIrd and IVth year (all courses) attended the seminar. Gaurav Tejpal, Principal, motivated the students and stated that AGC believes in providing the wings to generate innovative ideas and nurture our students to establish their start-ups through promoting their entrepreneurial spirit.

Guest lecture on photography

The PG Department of Journalism and Mass communication, Khalsa College, Amritsar, is organising one-day guest lecture on the occasion of World Photography Day on Saturday. The aim of this event is to help amateur students to learn the technicalities involved in the field of photography, said Principal Mehal Singh. He said renowned music video director Lovedeep Sohal, a known name in the Punjabi music industry, will deliver the lecture. He has done more than 100 Punjabi music videos and worked with prominent Punjabi celebrities. She said main aim of the celebrating this World Photography Day is to familiarise the students with the growing importance of photography and to give them practical exposure about digital journalism.

DAV student bags top position in BVoc

Students of DAV College are persistently getting top positions in the university merit list. In a recent development, Kashish of BVoc financial market management has bagged the first position by scoring 452 marks out of 700. Principal Amardeep Gupta and professor Ullas Chopra congratulated the merit holder and applauded the efforts and hard work of Kashish in achieving this position. The Principal said that the excellent academic ambience and the innovative teaching and learning methods of the college have always helped the students to excel in academics.

Tribune Shorts


