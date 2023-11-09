 Campus notes: Ashramites shine in 'Ganit Pravesh' : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Mall Road, show their medals in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, participated in the 'Ghanit Samavesh' competition held at Delhi Public School. The competition was to highlight the importance of math in day-to-day life and how it can be an interesting and innovative subject. Fifteen prestigious schools (including CBSE and ICSE) of Amritsar participated in different categories like role play, power point presentation, rangoli, etc. The Ashramites exhibited their talent and grabbed the positions. The second position was clinched by students Sahil, Rakshit, Ridhima, Jaspreet and Vanshika in role play. In power point presentation, Pranalpreet and Rachit Mahajan of Class X got the third position. Rudraksh, Harroop and Kayna also participated in the competition. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan congratulated the students on their achievements.

Step by Step celebrates annual day

Step by Step Kindergarten, under the leadership of its director Gunita Grewal, celebrated its annual day on November 5. The entire show was based on the theme 'Purana-Naya Zamana', which was beautifully showcased through a musical play. The play showcased old times and modern times each have their unique values and characteristics, reflecting the evolution of humanity. Both the old and new eras must go hand in hand and our children need to seamlessly blend the best of both worlds for a harmonious and promising future. Vishal Vadhawan, Assistant Commissioner, MC, was the chief guest. The Principal presented the school annual report and cordially welcomed the chief guests and the parents. The function started with the welcome song which was followed by the play. There was 100% participation of the students from the age of two and a half years to 5-year-olds.

“FUSION 2023” held at agc

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) organised FUSION 2023, a grand two-day celebration, for the 10+2 students of the region. The event was a mesmerizing display of talent, energy, and youthful exuberance which showcased the remarkable participation of students from various schools, underscoring the significance of preserving our rich culture and fostering holistic student development. The event was graced by chief guests Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Education Officer, and Mandeep Singh, Principal, Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, who remarked, "FUSION 2023" encapsulated the spirit of unity and talent among students. The event featured various competitions, including bhangra, giddha, folk songs, singing, quiz, essay writing, and many more. Mehak Mahajan and Manmeet Kaur (debate), Aarav Chopra and Taranpreet Kaur (poster-making) and numerous students from other schools secured prizes in various competitions. The winners received certificates and prizes, celebrating their outstanding achievements. The overall trophy for Day One was triumphed by SSSS Modern Senior Secondary School and for the second day National Public School, Naushehra Pannua. The title of best performer was won by SB Senior Secondary School, Chheharta.

