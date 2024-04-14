Campus notes: Baisakhi celebrated at SR School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Baisakhi, the harvest festival of North India, especially Punjab, was celebrated at Shri Ram Ashram Public School with fervour and zeal. Little stars of Nursery stole hearts in their dazzling Punjabi attire while the corridors echoed with laughter and creativity of LKG and UKG students engrossed in crafting wheat masterpieces. Class 1 reverberated with the infectious energy of traditional Boliyan performances. Class 3 students added their voices to the chorus of joy with spirited renditions of Boliyan, infusing the atmosphere with an electrifying rhythm. The highlight of the day was the assembly led by Class VI, where the significance of Baisakhi was eloquently portrayed through a blend of Bhangra, poetry, and dance, accompanied by insightful presentations on the festival's historical importance. Dr Ambedkar Jayanti was also observed with great excitement to mark his birth anniversary, which is celebrated every year on April 14. School principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan wished Happy Baisakhi to all and applauded the efforts of the students saying that the motive behind such celebrations is to apprise the students of their rich culture, heritage and tradition.

The Senior Study II

Baisakhi, a historical and religious festival, was celebrated at Senior Study II with great zeal and fervour. The celebrations began with the school being decorated with traditional items like Phulkari, antique looking mirrors, charkhas, madaani, traditional pots, manji, and many such festive items. Students and teachers came dressed up in vibrant Punjabi Attires and gathered on the school premises where the celebrations took place. Students of The Senior Study II, along with their teachers (Punjabi Dept), conveyed the importance of Baisakhi which lies in its historical and cultural roots. Dressed in typical Punjabi folk attire, students exhibited their singing talent. The highlight of the event was performance by students to the tunes of bhangra, giddha and sammi (traditional) dance. Students from the Junior and Senior wings recited poems on the significance of the festival. Director Vijay Mehra shared the message of peace and harmony with all.

7 get job letters from TCS

Seven students of DAV College, Amritsar, got job letters from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The training and placement cell of the college said that TCS, a multinational company, has selected three students of BCA, two students of BSc IT and two students of B Voc ( Web Designing and Development) for the role of Graduate IT Trainee. College principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated Prof Vikram Sharma, in-charge, placement and training cell, and his team for the placements of final-year students during the current session. He said this time a majority of the final-year students have got placements in leading companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, etc.

Talk on National Education Policy

A guest lecture on National Education Policy was organised by the IQAC and NEP committee of Khalsa College for Women. Dr Surinder Kaur, principal of Khalsa College for Women, and Dr Khushwinder Kumar, principal of Khalsa College of Education, attended as the chief guests. Dr Kumar highlighted the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach as per the new education policy as well as the curriculum and credit framework. NEP Credit System, Major Minor, ID, online studies, etc, were discussed in detail. He promoted his idea through PPT with a simple illustration. Kumar provided in-depth answers and guidance. Dr Surinder Kaur also explained about the advantages and disadvantages in this regard and highlighted the possibilities that we can create under the new policies.

SVEEP activities conducted

Under the ongoing SVEEP programmes being conducted across the city, a session with students of Arts and Craft Institute, Hall Gate, and BBKDAV College was held. Students made rangolis to make people aware of voting without any greed, caste, religion, secret meaning and without any pressure.

BA/BSc Practical exam from April 18

The practical exams for all subjects of Guru Nanak Dev University-affiliated colleges for BA/BSc (semester second, fourth and sixth classes under Guru Nanak Dev University) are commencing from April 18. Prof Shalini Behal, professor in charge (Examinations), said all the private candidates, who have opted for any practical subject, are informed to login at http://collegeadmissions.gndu.ac.in/loginNew.aspx to download the required information regarding their practical examination center, date and time.

