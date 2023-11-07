Campus notes: Bhavan’s SL Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhavan’s SL Public School showcased the Indian values and culture through musical light and sound show ‘Mahabharata’ on its premises with chief guests, Chairman Avinash Mohindru, Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla. Dr Shvetta Arora (CBSE Regional Officer, Chandigarh) also graced the occasion as the chief guest followed by IR Khandawala (Trustee & Hon treasurer Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai) and Jagdish Lakhani (Joint Executive Secretary Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai) were the guest of honour. On this occasion annual magazine ‘Abha’ was also released by members of management and other dignitaries. Avinash Mohindru said not to evaluate children’s performance in this show but to understand the motive behind its depiction. Approximately 500 students participated in this cultural extravaganza and their scintillating performance won everyone’s hearts. Dr Arora appreciated the function saying it brilliantly depicts what real values are. She also added that we need to inculcate and emulate strong moral values among the students to make them understand the grandeur of their own origin. Jagdish Lakhani appreciated the staff and students for their marvellous efforts.

Shri Ram Educational Society

Shri Ram Educational Society organised grand Diwali dinner ‘Diwali Dazzle’ for both the schools ( Shri Ram Ashram Public School and Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School) in the premises of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. The entire school was dressed in traditional attires. The ambience truly captured the essence of the festival as diyas and lanterns adorned the corridors. It was a delightful event which brought together the Principal, management, and the staff members of both the schools. To enhance the celebratory mood, various games like musical chairs, tambola, blow the candle, Mr Chef and bucket & ball were organised. Lucky Dip was the main attraction of the event. The teachers danced on the beats of music and wrapped the environment in happiness and glee.

DAV College, Amritsar

DAV College Amritsar organised Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme on the campus to educate students about the importance of voting and voting machines in a democratic country. A seminar about voting awareness was organised, where Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta and Prof Nivedita Sharma, in-charge, Electoral Literacy Club, addressed the students to utilise their fundamental right of voting and electing right candidates. New students were also asked to enrol as voters. Dr Gupta told the students about the benefits of voting and use of EVM. He added that EVMs reduce fraud by eliminating the opportunity of ballot tampering, as these have different levels of usability, security, efficiency and accuracy. Students were informed that VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) will be used in all the polling stations with the EVM.

IKGPTU Amritsar Campus

Children Science Congress was hosted at the IKGPTU Amritsar Campus located inside the Government Polytechnic College, Chheharta. The event aimed to foster and celebrate scientific curiosity and innovation among students’ senior secondary classes, underscoring the campus’s unwavering dedication to nurturing young scientific talent and cultivating a love for science among the youth. The event featured a diverse range of engaging activities, including project exhibition and model displays, a science quiz, and poster making competition. Impressively, over 250 students from 40 different schools in the district actively participated in these events. “Science has immense possibilities to provide an easy and effective life to the society, the country and the world as well as to remain on the path of development. There is a lot of curiosity towards science among the children and also a passion to join the field. All they need is to be guided in the right direction. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the technical universities, institutions to connect the young generation with science,” shared Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Jalandhar-Kapurthala through an online address.

Senior Study II

The Senior Study ll hosted the Accountancy Workshop which was conducted by authors and resource persons, CA (Dr) GS Grewal and RK Khosla. The workshop was conducted under the expert guidance of Principal, Upasana Mehra. More than 80 teachers from across Amritsar district attended this session. Dr Grewal, an eminent personality, has been instrumental in authoring books on accountancy, for CBSE classes XI and XII. RK Khosla, who has a teaching experience of about 50 years, is also a co-author of accountancy books. Changes in the syllabus for the year 2023-24, all the recent developments with respect to the CBSE examination and the current trends of the question paper for 2024 were discussed at length.

#CBSE