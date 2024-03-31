 Campus notes: Book Exhibition at BBK DAV : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Campus notes: Book Exhibition at BBK DAV

Campus notes: Book Exhibition at BBK DAV

Campus notes: Book Exhibition at BBK DAV

Visitors at a book exhibition at Mahatma Hansraj Library of BBK DAV College for Women in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Mahatma Hansraj Library of BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a one-day book exhibition titled ‘Explore Worlds in Words… A Book Exhibition to Inspire’. The exhibition was inaugurated by Principal Pushpinder Walia. It featured renowned bookstores and publishers of Amritsar showcasing a diverse array of books ranging from course materials to history, mythology, self-help, competitive exam preparation and fiction. A large number of students as well as faculty members from various departments of the college attended the exhibition with zeal. Principal Pushpinder Walia emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a reading culture among students in this digital era. She further said that books enhance one’s creative ability and help in understanding the world better.

Orientation programme for parents

Four orientation sessions for parents were conducted at Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari. In these sessions the school principal, Rajiv Arora, laid emphasis on the need of having a proper time table for students at home also. All the parents were guided to make sure that they assess the child’s work and appreciate him every day for the work done at the school. Parents were further guided to have a compulsory family reading time at home. During these sessions, the importance of giving high goal for the students was also discussed. Once the students start grooming themselves for a high goal they will stop thinking of going abroad and thus they will save themselves from exploitation that Punjabi youngsters are facing in other countries.

Cricket tourney

The concluding day of the Global Premier League 2024 rounded off with thrilling performances with bat and ball by the teams vying for the GPL championship trophy. The final of the GPL played between BTech (CSE) and Department of Pharmacy teams turned out to be a very interesting contest. Pharmacy team batting first scored 94 runs in the allotted overs and set a target of 95 runs for the BTech team, the defending champions of the last three seasons of GPL lost the match and trophy to the pharmacy department team who bowled superbly. The captain of the pharmacy team Fida was declared player of the tournament for his all-round performance during the league matches. Global Group of Institutes chairman Dr BS Chandi awarded the GPL trophy to the winning team and medals and certificates to winners and the runner-up team players.

Office-bearers elected

The election for the local unit of PCCTU, DAV College, Amritsar, were held for the session 2024-25. All office-bearers were unanimously elected. Dr Vikas Bhardwaj was elected as president, Dr Ashish Gupta as vice-president, prof Ashu Vij as secretary, Dr Vikram Chaudhary as joint secretary and prof Rajdavinder Kaur as finance secretary. Dr Neeraj Gupta was elected as secretary staff council and Dr Anita Mahajan as member local managing committee. The newly-elected team expressed their commitment to work with utmost dedication and devotion to promote the welfare and interests of the teaching community.

KCET students excel in exams

At least 137 students from Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) performed exceptionally well in Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) examination. Director KCET Manju Bala said out of 137 students, 29 obtained more than 9.0 SGPA while the rest got more than 8.0 SGPA. She expressed her elation at the stellar results and said this achievement not only reflects the hard work and dedication of students but also underscores the quality of education and support provided by our faculty members. Dr Bala and the management congratulated the students for their outstanding performance. She said it is a regular feature of the college that faculty from various NITs and industries visit the campus to provide the special lectures to students and acquaint them with best of the knowledge. She informed that college is the nodal centre of virtual labs established by IIT Roorkee which provides students with the best experimental knowledge and also fosters upon the overall development of students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive world.

