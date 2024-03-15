Campus notes: Career opportunities abroad

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Career counselling and placement cell of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) organised a lecture on “From Surviving to Thriving: Strategies for International Students in Canada’s Multicultural Landscape”. Gian Singh Sandhu, chairman, Guru Nanak Institute of Global Studies, Surrey, Canada was the main speaker. Dr Aridaman Singh Mahal, internationally renowned ayurvedic doctor and Dr Sukhbir Kaur Mahal, member of Khalsa College Governing Council and former principal KCW were the special guests. Principal Surinder Kaur welcomed the guests. Sandhu acquainted the students with his journey of life from being an Air Force officer to being successful businessman in Canada. He urged students to pursue professional education, highlighting how it can lead to lucrative and esteemed employment opportunities abroad. He underscored the significance of maintaining a positive mindset and confidence, emphasising how these qualities are needed in achieving success.

Youth Parliament Festival

A meritorious BAJMC semester VI student Vikas of DAV College Amritsar has achieved a feat by participating in the National Youth Parliament Festival (2024) held at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi. Vikas’s exceptional performance caught the attention of eminent political personalities, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur. Outshining 86 other competitors, Vikas showed an admirable understanding of parliamentary proceedings. Vikas has been awarded a certificate and memento. The festival’s theme ‘Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation’, perfectly aligned with Vikas’s abilities. There were a total of 2.4 lakh students who participated in the event. Among those Vikas was one of the 87 finalists invited to the Parliament of India. He was also felicitated by Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Inter-school sports event held

SSSS Khalsa Senior Secondary School organized an inter-school sports event on Thursday at the school campus with full zeal and enthusiasm. The students participated in kho kho, chess, carrom, and badminton competitions. They put in their full commitment and devotion towards their performance. Director Jagdish Singh inaugurated the event. Principal Gurrattan Singh advised the students to play games with true sportsmanship and give their best in sports. Sonu, Saif Ali, Mehak, and Goreej displayed exemplary skills in the chess competition, bagging outstanding positions. Karan Yadav and Mehakpreet secured the first position in carrom. Yuvika and Bhoomi, as well as Vidhi and Kanishka, clinched the top spots in badminton. The event marked with intense enthusiasm and pleasure.

Nanakshahi new year celebrated

All schools/colleges under the CKD celebrated Nanakshahi New Year at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib in Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road. Chief Khalsa Diwan president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and several members of the CKD were in attendance at the celebrations. Dr Nijjer encouraged the children to connect with their religion and rich heritage. During the event, Dharma Prachar Committee member Tarlochan Singh and principal Mandeep Singh highlighted the importance of Chet month in Sikh history and said the Sikh community should never forget the Guru’s teachings because the glory and progress of any nation depends on it.

World Consumer Rights Day

The Department of Mechanical Engineering’s BIS Club at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology celebrated World Consumer Rights Day with a unique ‘Youth to Youth Connect’ programme in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Tilak Raj, director and head of BIS Jammu and Kashmir branch office, emphasised the significance of quality consciousness, urging youth involvement in setting new standards.

