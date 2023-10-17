 Campus notes: Cluster Table Tennis C'ship 2023-24 : The Tribune India

The inauguration event of the table tennis meet at Bhavans.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The XVIII CBSE Cluster Table Tennis Championship 2023-24 was organised on the premises of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School on 15th October 2023.The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Avinash Mohindru, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School and graced the event as the chief guest along with CBSE Observer Mohinder Singh. In all 62 teams participated in this CBSE Cluster Table Tennis Championship. Avinash Mohindru in his address welcomed all participants and encouraged them to play with full dedication and team spirit.

Mahatma Anand Swami Jayanti

Mahatma Anand Swami Jayanti was celebrated by organising a havan and religious ceremony at DAV Public School, cantonment branch. He was an imminent leader of the Arya Samaj and DAV movement. Incidents from his life were narrated and students were made aware of his contribution towards Arya Samaj for the upliftment of the society. Regional Director Dr. Neelam Kamra appreciated the efforts of the students for observing such special days. Dr. Pallavi Sethi, principal of the school advised the students to imbibe strong moral values and enlighten themselves through vedic wisdom.

Inter-state Youth Fest ‘UDAAN 2023’

Global Group of Institutes organized Inter State Youth Festival ‘Udaan-2023’ which is held annually at its campus. A large number of students representing various colleges and Technical Institutes from Punjab and adjoining states took part in the festivities. This Techno Cultural Festival is a regular feature of the annual Global academic calendar. A host of cultural events were held which included singing, solo and group dances, plays, Folk dance, Skits, Choreography in which the students representing different Colleges from the region participated with enthusiasm. The non-technical events were held to test the imaginative thinking of the young minds like Nail Art, Face Painting, Poster Making, Theme Photography, Tattoo Making, Dumb Charades, Cartooning, and Bridge Building etc. which added colour to the day long festival.

Annual Event of Mission Deep Trust

A charity event cum annual function was organised by Mission Deep Trust on 14th October, 2023 at Guru Nanak Auditorium. Mission Deep Education Trust provides free education to nearly 400 BPL students. A vibrant extravaganza comprising orchestra, Punjabi Dance, Gatka, Solo Song and Bhangra was showcased which was enjoyed by one and all. Various renowned CBSE, ICSE schools and dance institute of Amritsar participated in the event and shared the stage with mission deep students. Kunwar Vijay Partap, MLA Amritsar North, graced the event as Chief Guest. In his speech, he motivated the students to excel in their work and to achieve their goals with determination, consistency, and hard work. Popular artists Hargun Kaur and Dr. Varinder Singh also performed at the event.

Cleanliness Day organised by KCW

A speech and oath ceremony dedicated to Cleanliness Day was organised at Khalsa College for Women. The purpose of this function, which was organized under the leadership of College Principal Dr. Surendra Kaur, was to create awareness among the students and staff to make cleanliness an integral part of their lives and to create a sense of responsibility to achieve the dream of Swachh Bharat. Dr. Surendra Kaur has always been a source of inspiration and guidance for the faculty and students. She praised the efforts of the Government of India in launching the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and making it a national movement. Oath were also administered to the students to inculcate a strong sense of inspiration and determination.

