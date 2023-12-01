Campus notes: College inks pact with ICAI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between DAV College, Amritsar, and ICAI Amritsar Branch, under the guidance of college principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta and chairman ICAI Amritsar branch CA Ajitpal Singh Aneja. The main objective of the MoU was to provide support in internships, apprenticeships and training to the students for career exploration and development. Dr Gupta said, “The MoU aims at skill enhancement and capacity building programme for students and staff members in their related fields through practical and hands on training sessions which are relevant to the needs of industry and trade. Similarly, it will be helpful in providing articleship for CA students for practical exposure to accounting, auditing and related areas in ICAI Amritsar Branch for shaping their bright future.

Career counselling for students

In a recently held career counselling session at DAV International School, tailored exclusively for Class XII students, invaluable insights were shared to guide them towards informed career choices. Renowned professionals Dr Sameer Kalia, HoD and associate professor, PG Department of Physics & Electronics, and Dr Neeraj Gupta, associate professor, Department of Zoology from DAV College addressed the students, providing a comprehensive overview of career options and accordingly the courses to be opted at graduation & post-graduation levels. Principal Anjana Gupta said that the session emphasised the importance of aligning individual interests and aptitudes with prospective career paths. Practical advice on choosing courses, skill development and navigating the evolving job market was dispensed.

Excelsum students win medals

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School added another feather to its hat by bagging silver and bronze medals in the 35th Open Punjab State Roller Skating Championship 2023 held at Mohali. The student of Class VI, Ridham Gill bagged silver medal in the first lap road race and bronze medal in the 1000m rink race. Samaira Gill of Class I clinched two silver medals in the first lap and the second lap rink race and has selected in the national level championship.

Exhibition opened at Kt Kala

KT: Kala Museum unveiled a diverse exhibition showcasing a range of items from its extensive collection. The exhibition, running until December 4 at KT: Kala Museum on Lawrence Road features a captivating display of art work on and by using, lamp covers, frames, sports helmets, carry bags, hats, designer crockery, miniature crockery, cattle, mugs, printed plates, playing cards, mini music instruments, and various other exquisite artistic pieces. Several students visited the exhibition that was inaugurated by Rajesh Raina, secretary of Kausa Trust. The trust had consistently organised diverse artistic activities, including exhibitions, artist showcases, art competitions, and workshops. Raina ensured the continuous enrichment of the artistic community.

Voter awareness rally

As per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer , Amritsar, a voter awareness rally was conducted under SVEEP activities at ML Memorial Institute of Education, Mudhal , in which mehendi and rangoli competitions were conducted. College students excelled in the competitions. Students were appealed to register their names as new voters for the upcoming elections. Neelam Mahe, Deputy Director-cum-Dedicated Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, principal Mona, Naresh Kumar, employment generation, skill development and training officer, Gaurav Kumar, career counsellor and other students were present. tns

Workshop on Banking Software

Jalandhar: A workshop on banking software ‘Finacle’ was organised by the PG Department of Commerce and Management of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen for the students of BVoc (banking and financial services). On the occasion, the students visited the circle office of RBL Bank, Jalandhar. Johny Bhatia, operations manager, welcomed the students. He explained the use of latest version of Finacle and the commands which are used in Finacle software in order to operate customer transactions like how to check balance, print passbook, accounts, ledger enquiries, etc. He also showed the ultra- virus machines to check cheque genuity. The branch manager also told about e-banking. The workshop ended with a doubt clearing session.

Business Plan Competition

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya participated in inter-college business plan competition held at CT Campus, Shahpur. In the competition, 35 teams from different colleges of Punjab participated and the first position in this competition was secured by KMV team ( Harneet Saini, Khushi Jain and Simranpreet Kaur of BCom). Their idea to create a software for students to provide them job opportunities and to enhance their skills, was highly appreciated by the judges. The winning students were also awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,100. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr Neeraj Maini and faculty members for inspiring students to participate in such events which provide them opportunities to enhance their innovative and entrepreneurial skills.

Workshop on life skills

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No.2 Jalandhar Cant, hosted a workshop on ‘’Integration of life skills for 21st century success’’. The event featured Dr Siddhi Sood, assistant professor from the School of Education at Lovely Professional University as the key speaker. The workshop, designed to focus on 21st century learning and information skills, placed significant emphasis on life skills, digital literacy and media literacy. Dr Sood navigated through the evolving educational landscape, underscoring the importance of life skills beyond traditional academics. The students actively engaged in the session, showcasing their enthusiasm for well-rounded learning. Principal Ravinder Kumar lauded Dr Sood’s insights, recognising their potential impact on the students.

Theme Activity at Eklavya School

In Eklavya School, students of Class II were taught topic “Living and non-living things’’ through sorting card activity. It included 24 photo cards of 12 living things and 12 non-living things. Through this activity, students understood the concept in a very interesting manner. Chairman of Eklavya School JK Gupta encouraged the way of learning topics through various activities so that students can improve their learning ability. Director of Eklavya School Seema Handa said that these activities encouraged the students to extrapolate beyond the information they receive in class.Principal of Eklavya School Komal Arora and administrator Dimple Malhotra emphasised on teaching children through activities.