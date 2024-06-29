 Campus notes: Counselling begins at GNDU : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Campus notes: Counselling begins at GNDU

Campus notes: Counselling begins at GNDU

Campus notes: Counselling begins at GNDU

Students at GNDU counselling centre in Amritsar on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University announced the results of the University Common Entrance Test (UCET), which is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in various departments. Counselling process for admission started from today and will last till July 3. The counselling process which started under the leadership of Vikram Sandhu, Admission Coordinator, GNDU, witnessed enthusiastic participation of a large number of aspirants and their guardians. Sandhu said on the first day of the UCET, General category students who secured rank 1 to 300 displayed interest in taking admission in various departments. Deputy Coordinator Harsandaldeep Kaur and Gurpreet Singh had already reviewed all arrangements and facilitated the admission process. Sandhu added that adequate arrangements have been made for the convenience of students.

10 university students offered jobs

Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of GNDU organised a campus placement drive by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd for post-graduate students of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning of the university. As many as 10 students have been selected for the positions of Urban Planner and Transport Planner at a salary package ranging between 8.26 lakh per annum to 6.82 lakh per annum (LPA). Out of these, six students have been offered a package of Rs 6.82 LPA, two have been offered Rs 7.97 LPA, one has Rs 7.40 LPA and another 1 has got Rs. 8.26 LPA. Ashwani Luthra, head of Guru Ram Dass School of Planning, said their department is one of the premier institutions in North-West India to impart education and training in the field of urban, regional, infrastructure and transport planning.

Certificate course on AI, ML

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) announced a certification course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) as part of its BTech computer engineering programme. This innovative course is designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in these cutting-edge fields and provide students with comprehensive training and practical experience. AGC Chairman Advocate Amit Sharma said this aims to equip graduates with the skills required for roles such as data scientist, machine learning engineer, AI researcher, and business intelligence developer. AI and ML are not just technologies, but tools for transformation, capable of solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The course will cover essential topics such as the basics of AI and its subfields, programming languages like Python, data science and pre-processing techniques and key machine learning algorithms. The curriculum also includes practical applications of AI through case studies and ethical considerations.

Applications invited for instructors

Online applications for the posts of instructors of various courses/diplomas for the Department of Lifelong Learning, GNDU on purely part-time contract/lecture basis have been invited. Director Anupam Kaur said the candidates who fulfil the prescribed qualifications can fill their form online on the university website http://aa.gandu.uch.ni/ldylongpatnis/dayult.uspan till July 19. More information regarding the interview date, time, venue and academic qualifications/instructions etc. can be obtained from the university website.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU


