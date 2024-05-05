Campus notes: Counselling session at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The career counselling cell at DAV College, Amritsar, Katra Sher Singh, has eased the path of admission of the students by removing their career dilemmas and doubts. This information was given by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Dr Gupta said the counselling cell is providing excellent guidance to the students about the various courses available after Class XII and their options. Dr Amardeep said this time also, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Scholarship has been started for girl students with the objective of providing them quality education at low fees. Admissions in all classes are being done through centralized admission portal. Dr Gupta said this time the interest of students in professional courses has accelerated. More and more students are registering in courses like B Com, BBA, BCA, BSc IT, BA JMC, BSc Biotechnology, BSc Computer Science and B Voc in Web Design. The college is doing registration on a 'first come first served' basis. Hundred per cent fee of the SC students has been waived as per the policy of the Punjab Government.

World Laughter Day celebrated

The celebration of 'World Laughter Day' on May 4 resonated with joyous fervour as students immersed themselves in a delightful array of activities, transforming the pursuit of knowledge into a symphony of laughter at Shri Ram Ashram. Sessions such as 'Laughter Yoga' for Grade IV Ashramites, Grade I students dressing up as renowned comedians such as Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Ahsaan Qureshi, Zahir Khan, Varun Thakur, Asrani, etc, made the day entertaining for them. An uproarious 'Shri Ram Ashram Stand-Up Comedian' inter-club competition was held for Grade VII and VIII enthusiasts who showcased their comic talents, igniting waves of laughter throughout. Through a captivating role-play, the students of Class VII not only entertained everyone but also enlightened them emphasising the profound health benefits of laughter. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan extended heartfelt wishes of 'Happy World Laughter Day', encapsulating the universality of laughter as a language of unity and resilience.

Yoga Championship

In an open yoga championship - 2024, held at Guru Harkrishan Public Shool, Amritsar, students of schools from different districts participated. It was organised by the Punjab Yoga Association. Woodstock Public School participated and bagged a total of 11 gold medals and six silver medals and the overall trophy. Chairman Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar and Principal Dr Ancy welcomed and appreciated all the participants for their enthusiastic performance and addressed them and wished them for their bright future.

Inter-school smart Hackathon held

Students of DAV excelled in the Inter-school Smart Hackathon and IT Festival - Techspark organised by DAV College, Amritsar. In the Open Mic event, Medha Uppal of XII (Arts) clinched the first position; Kavir Mehra and Jiya Talwar, both from XII (Commerce), second in the technical presentation competition. In Smart Hackthon, Medha Uppal and Guruta Nandan, Devashish and Dhruv got the third position. In IT quiz, Manharleen Kaur of Class XII (Arts) and Satyam Arora of Class XII (Commerce) secured the position. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi expressed her delight on the achievements of the students and attributed it to their dedication and hard work. She further said it is a moment of unparalleled pride and honour. She advised the students to incorporate technology wisely into their lessons as it has become an integral part of life.

LABOUR DAY observed

EXCELSUM High Senior Secondary School celebrated Labour Day and highlighted the contribution of workers on Labour Day by acknowledging the historical significance of the day, honouring the contributions of the workers, highlighting their achievements, and emphasising the importance of having them in our lives and how important it was to treat them fairly at the workplace. The event commenced by honouring the workers with a small token of love and sweetness by Director-Principal Gunita Grewal followed by a moving and heart touching skit explaining the contributions of the workers in our life. The speech given by the students highlighted this day's importance. The celebration came to an end with our Director-Principal thanking all the workers for their inexplicable contribution.

Elocution competition

Jalandhar: To foster the art of public speaking and inspire a positive change, Mayor World School organised an Inter House Eloquence Challenge 'I Inspire'. The competition was tailored for students in Grades VI to VIII and IX to XII which aimed to provide a platform for young minds to showcase their eloquence and creativity. A team consisting of two contestants from each house participated in both categories. Each participant delivered one-minute speech. The focus of their speech was to inspire and make a positive impact on the audience. The judging criteria for this challenge included the relevance of the topic chosen, delivery skills, audience impact, and body language. Judges Neerza Mayor and Sarita Madhok evaluated the participants' performances. Zia Kapoor and Kudrat Noor emerged victorious.

Students shine in BEd exams

Students of BEd third semester of St Soldier College of Education, Jalandhar, have brought laurels by bagging good marks in the examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. College Principal Alka Gupta congratulated the students. Those who scored good marks were Mehak Khanna, Kumari Kamini, Ramandeep, Prabhjot, Ruchi, Lovely, Chandan, Anjali Sood, Yogita, Ajay Kapoor, Rajwinder Kaur and Chahat Jain, all of whom scored 348 marks out of a total of 400 and stood at the first place in the university.

